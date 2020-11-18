Sonu Sood accepted Karamantola’s invitation to Neha, wrote in tweet – Let’s see Bihar’s wedding

Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood: Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood, who has helped millions of people so far during the Corona epidemic, is once again in the headlines. This time Sonu Sood has accepted on Twitter the invitation to the wedding of Neha (Neha), resident of Karamantola of Nawada police station in Ara district, and has tweeted that let’s see the wedding of Bihar. Neha, a resident of Karamantola, has sent her wedding card to the film star Sonu Sood via tweet. The most important thing is that Sonu Sood responded to this and he will come to Bihar Neha’s wedding. Also Read – Viral Post: What is the difference between love and misunderstanding? IPS replied – As soon as the phone from the police station …

After getting an invitation to Neha's wedding card, Sonu Sood, while replying to Neha's tweet, wrote, "Let's see Bihar's wedding." Neha wrote that Sir, you will be waiting. Please tell that Neha tweeted her wedding card to actor Sonu Sood and wrote, 'By your coming to the wedding, I will become the world's brightest girl… I "II wait for you sir…' Neha is going to be married in December this year.

Sonu Sood underwent operation of Neha’s sick sister

Neha tweeted on 1 September 2020 that due to lockdown, surgery could not be done on the date found in Delhi AIIMS. He had requested Sonu Sood to somehow get a date for surgery in AIIMS and nothing was needed. Sonu Sood while replying on Neha's Twitter wrote on 5 September that your sister is our sister. They have been arranged in the hospital. I am responsible for getting them fixed.

Finally, on the initiative of Sonu Sood, the successful surgery of HYPOECHOIC MASS IN PANCREAS (abdominal pain) of Divya Sahay took place in AIIMS, Rishikesh. Divya Sahai is healthy after the surgery. Neha and her entire family thanked Sonu Sood after Sonu Sood’s successful surgery for Divya Sahai. Neha had also put a video on Twitter tagging Sonu Sood, in which she thanked Sonu Sood for help.