Sonu Sood and Arvind Kejriwal met in Delhi, would possibly turn into the face of AAP in Punjab

Sonu Sood and Arvind Kejriwal Assembly: The assembly between Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal happened in Delhi this morning. Many meanings are being extracted from this assembly of Sonu Sood and Kejriwal. Up to now no authentic commentary has been issued referring to this assembly. Allow us to let you know that Sonu Sood was once observed serving to other people so much all the way through the primary wave of Corona virus. Since then, 4 moons have taken position in his fulfillment.

Many political meanings are being extracted from Sonu Sood's assembly with Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This assembly is being connected with the Punjab Meeting elections. Allow us to let you know that meeting elections are going to be held in 5 states of the rustic. Punjab is a type of states. On the similar time, the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration could also be engaged find political floor in Punjab. On this episode, Kejriwal additionally met Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sewa Singh Sekhwan.

Please inform that Sonu Sood is a resident of Moga district of Punjab. Right through this, if Sonu Sood joins the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration, then even the opposition can't lift questions in his title. Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration could make Sonu Sood a large face in Punjab. Speculations are being made that if AAP's executive comes, Sonu Sood will also be made the face of CM.