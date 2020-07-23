Sonu Sood’s big work, together with Spice-Jet, will bring back 1,500 Indian students stranded abroad

new Delhi: Spice-Jet said that in collaboration with actor Sonu Sood, she will bring more than 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan by nine flights in the next two months. The airline said in a press release ‘Spice-Jet has operated the first charter flight today from Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek to bring 135 students back to their hometown Varanasi.’ Also Read – Under threat from China, these dangerous missiles will be launched in Rafale, decision taken in emergency

Due to the Corona Virus epidemic, scheduled international passenger flights to India have been banned since 23 March. In two months, Spice-Jet will operate nine charter flights to bring back 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan, the release said. This special nationwide mission will be run in collaboration with actor Sonu Sood. ‘ Also Read – US Secretary of State Supports India, Appreciates Banning 59 Chinese Apps

Let us know that during the lockdown, actor Sonu Sood has been discussed all over the country. Sonu Sood helped the laborers in a tremendous way. Sonu Sood had transported hundreds of laborers to their homes by buses at his expense. Sonu Nigam himself was handling this work. Many laborers gave him the status of God. There was a lot of discussion in the country world about what Sonu Sood did, they are still converging. Recently, Sonu Sood has announced that it is now the turn of employment for the people. That is, Sonu Sood is now going to provide employment to laborers. Also Read – Air Force to Airstrike in Pakistan ready on China border: Rajnath Singh