Sony Aidan Turner Drama ‘Leonardo’ Wraps Shoot After COVID-19 Shutdown

Excessive-end drama sequence “Leonardo,” starring Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) because the Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci has wrapped its Italian shoot after turning into one of many first large-scale productions to renew manufacturing through the coronavirus disaster.

The sequence is co-produced and distributed worldwide by Sony Footage Tv. Producers additionally embody Lux Vide with RAI Fiction and Large Gentle Productions, in affiliation with France Télévisions and RTVE. It’s the first Italian manufacturing to obtain the backing of pan-European co-production initiative The Alliance, created final 12 months by the main European public service broadcasters, RAI, France Télévisions and ZDF.

The sequence is created by Frank Spotnitz (“Medici”) and Steve Thompson (“Sherlock”) and directed by Dan Percival (“The Man within the Excessive Fort”) and Alexis Candy (“Don Matteo”).

The solid additionally contains Giancarlo Giannini (“Catch 22”), Matilda De Angelis (“The Undoing”), Freddie Highmore (“The Good Physician”), Carlos Cuevas (“Merlì”) and James D’Arcy (“Broadchurch”).

Filming resumed on June 15 at Italian areas, led by Lux Vide, who developed business security protocols with TV business org APA, adhering to Italian authorities tips.

The manufacturing spanned 2,000 hours, concerned 3,000 crew together with actors and extras and a pair of,500 costumes. It additionally lined greater than 50 filming areas showcasing Italian surroundings alongside the usage of the Leonardo backlot, one of many largest in Western Europe (video above).

Born in Vinci, in Tuscany, Leonardo displayed mastery in arts, science and expertise. The present makes an attempt to unlock his enigmatic character by means of an untold story.

Govt producers on the sequence embody Luca Bernabei, who additionally serves as producer, in addition to Daniele Passani for Lux Vide, Frank Spotnitz, Emily Feller for Large Gentle Productions, Freddie Highmore along with his Alfresco Footage, Brendan Fitzgerald for Sony Footage Leisure and Sara Melodia and Luisa Cotta Ramosino for Lux Vide.