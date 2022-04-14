Sony and Nintendo will update the policies of their online services at the request of a UK body

Xbox has already taken steps to make it easier for users to understand automatic renewals.

The video game sector has focused on the possibilities offered by subscription services, and the big companies have not missed the opportunity to sell us different options that suit our needs as players. The most recent case is that of PlayStation with its new PS Plus, which will be divided into three models depending on the games that the user wants to play, but we must not forget that Nintendo has already presented an additional subscription for its well-known Nintendo Switch Online.

The changes happen at the request of the UK Competition and Markets AuthorityBoth systems are in the crosshairs of the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom, since the body is investigating the practices of automatic renewal on Sony and Nintendo platforms. According to what is read in GamesIndustry, both Sony and Nintendo have responded to the organization’s request with some changes to your service policies that will facilitate the understanding and approach of the user to the particularities around the automatic monthly payment. A practice that is generally imposed on many services as soon as we sign up.

In this sense, Sony will take some measures for its PS Plus that include contacting users who have not used the service for a while and remind them that their subscription is still active. In addition, the company goes a step further and also announces that it will stop accepting payments from those customers who they do not use the service, but they do not cancel it either. For its part, Nintendo takes another course with changes to its Nintendo Switch Online, which will no longer be sold with automatic renewal. If users want to keep their subscription from month to month, they will have to activate this option manually after logging into their accounts.

It is not the first time that we have news of this type, as Microsoft carried out similar changes last January. In this way, the country’s Competition and Markets Authority considers that its work is already finished, at least in the industry that concerns us: “Today’s announcement concludes with our investigations in the online video game industry. Companies in other industries that offer auto-renewing subscriptions should review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law.”

