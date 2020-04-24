Sony/ATV Music Publishing Donates $500,000 to Songwriting Community – Variety

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has made an extremely beneficiant monetary donation to organizations representing working songwriters: the Nashville Songwriters Affiliation Worldwide (NSAI) and Songwriters of North America (SONA). The 2 will cut up $500,000 and supply extra assist to their constituents struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifting wants within the music market.

Each organizations will use the funds for grant-like disbursement, particulars of which shall be launched quickly.

Bart Herbison and Michelle Lewis, govt administrators of NSAI and SONA, respectively, credit score Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt for the reward. “[He] reached out to us and has been in dialogue with our teams over the previous two weeks understanding the necessity for help to working songwriters, many whose livelihoods have been devastated due to results of the coronavirus,” they stated in an announcement. “NSAI and SONA intend to attain out to different firms inside and out of doors of the music trade, artists and people to additionally make a contribution. Many American songwriters can sorely use the assistance proper now.”

A 12 months in the past, the Sony/ATV chief distributed “a particular one-time supplemental bonus to every member of the Sony/ATV workforce” following the shut of the corporate’s $2.three billion takeover of EMI Music Publishing in 2018, a course of begun in 2012 when Sony/ATV acquired 30% of the corporate.

Mentioned Platt on the time: “I consider it’s crucial, and senior [Sony] administration in Tokyo agrees, that every one Sony/ATV workers ought to be rewarded for his or her contribution.”

Sony/ATV is residence to greater than three million copyrights together with hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Sia. Most lately, Beyonce and Rihanna joined the roster, following longtime advocate Platt.