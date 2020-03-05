Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville Names Anna Weisband VP of Creative

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville introduced on Wednesday that Anna Weisband has joined its crew as vp of artistic. On this position, Anna is chargeable for contributing to the corporate’s A&R technique, creating advertising alternatives for Sony/ATV’s catalog, fostering relationships with songwriters, and serving to to find and signal new songwriter expertise.

“Anna Weisband is a star. Her ardour for supporting and creating songwriters, mixed together with her capacity to creatively implement concepts, makes her one of the simplest younger executives on Music Row,” stated Sony/ATV Nashville’s CEO Rusty Gaston. “She understands tips on how to join with songwriters at their core, which is essential on this enterprise. I’m proud to have labored with Anna all through her profession and thrilled to see all of the wonderful issues she is going to accomplish right here at Sony/ATV.”

Weisband stated, “Becoming a member of the Sony/ATV Nashville crew has been essentially the most surprising but inspiring transition of my profession. I’m so excited to proceed working underneath the fearless management of my longtime champion Rusty Gaston. I imagine whole-heartedly that this household of songwriters and creatives can obtain something collectively.”

A graduate of Belmont College, Anna started her profession as an intern at THiS Music in 2012. Later, she started finishing up A&R duties for the corporate’s roster of 14 songwriters, producers, and artists, together with Ben Hayslip, Tim Nichols and Emily Weisband — the latter of whom, her sister, she managed and was signed by Gaston to THiS Music, of which he’s co-owner and GM of the corporate. In 2017 she was promoted to vp on the firm, which was a three way partnership with Warner Chappell.