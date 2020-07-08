Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Bobby Periods, Freddy Wexler – Variety

Sony/ATV Music Publishing introduced the signing of Bobby Periods to a world co-publishing deal. The rapper and songwriter is credited with co-writing Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” that includes Beyoncé, in addition to Meg’s new single “Ladies within the Hood.”

A fellow Texas native, Periods (pictured at proper) signed a recording take care of Def Jam in 2018 after releasing his album “Grateful,” which included the socially related observe “First World Issues.”

In asserting the signing, Sony/ATV vp of inventive Mike Jackson described Periods as a “highly effective songwriter in addition to an artist with initiative.”

Added Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt: “Bobby is a gifted younger songwriter with a vibrant future forward of him. We’re proud to assist his profession, and I’m assured we could have main success collectively as a workforce.”

Sony/ATV additionally introduced an administration settlement with songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler. Credited on such tracks as “Be Form” by Marshmello and Halsey and “Caught with U” by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, the Los Angeles-based Wexler additionally releases music beneath the pseudonym Jackson Penn.

His publishing profession dates again to 2006 when Wexler was simply out of his teenagers and acquired signed to EMI. Among the many artists he’s labored with are Demi Lovato, Submit Malone, Lil Wayne, Pink, Pusha T and Celine Dion.

Mentioned Platt: “I keep in mind when Freddy signed his first publishing deal as an bold 19-year-old and have watched his unimaginable work ethic proceed to earn him well-deserved success. As a songwriter, Freddy has a particular skill to nourish long-lasting relationships whereas making nice music, and I’m enthusiastic about our reunion at Sony/ATV.”