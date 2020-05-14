Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Labrinth, Taps Katie Welle as SVP – Variety

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed singer, songwriter, composer and producer Labrinth to a worldwide publishing deal. The UK native is understood for collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé (“Spirit” from the “Lion King” film) and Diplo and Sia, his groupmates in LSD. He additionally scored the HBO sequence “Euphoria” and labored with its star Zendaya on the track “All For Us.” Labrinth has additionally contributed to the film “Surprise Lady.”

Stated Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt: “Labrinth is certainly one of a form – he’s a mastermind of lyrics and melody, and his music stands the take a look at of time. I’m proud to welcome Labrinth to Sony/ATV and help his large expertise shifting ahead.”

President and co-managing director of Sony/ATV UK David Ventura added: “I couldn’t be happier that Labrinth is becoming a member of the Sony/ATV household – he’s certainly one of solely few geniuses on this planet, and the music he makes is true artwork. All of us really feel immensely fortunate to have the chance to collaborate with him.”

Labrinth is managed by Adam Leber at Maverick, who, together with Jamie Binns, co-founder and managing accomplice of Lateral Administration, said: “The eagerness Jon and David have proven for Labrinth and his music has been immense. We’re more than happy to be working with a Sony/ATV staff that has a lot drive, expertise and focus. Congratulations to all on this contemporary energetic partnership.”

A local of Hackney, London, Labrinth broke out with the track “Move Out” by Tinie Tempah, which was awarded BRIT and Ivor Novello honors. He’s launched two full-length albums through Syco/Sony Music, 2012’s “Digital Earth” and 2019’s “Creativeness & the Misfit Child” along with the “Euphoria” soundtrack.

In different Sony/ATV information, Katie Welle has been employed as senior vice chairman, artistic A&R, returning to the corporate since working there a vp from 2008 to 2014. She arrives from Sony label RCA, the place she was svp of A&R for the final six years, concurrently consulting for Sony/ATV. She started her profession at Epic Data in 2005, the place she was an A&R coordinator. Among the many artists she has labored with are Becky G, Odd Future, Kesha and Leikeli47 along with producer Jeff Bhasker.

Primarily based in Los Angeles, Welle might be tasked with “contributing to Sony/ATV’s total A&R technique, discovering, signing and creating songwriters, and nurturing trade relationships all through the artistic neighborhood.”

“Being an advocate for artistic expertise in music publishing is a task I discover to be extraordinarily gratifying and electrical,” mentioned Welle. “Jon Platt is a legendary music writer and a worldwide trade chief, and I’m honored to be reunited with the mighty Sony/ATV staff for this new chapter.”