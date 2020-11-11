Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs ‘Women Like You’ Writer Jason Evigan

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed songwriter and producer Jason Evigan to a worldwide publishing administration deal, the corporate introduced on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

Evigan’s credit embody Maroon 5’s “Women Like You” ft. Cardi B and “What Lovers Do” ft. SZA, Dan + Shay’s newest, “I Ought to Most likely Go To Mattress,” Ellie Goulding’s “Hate Me,” ft. Juice WRLD, and Dua Lipa’s “Bodily.”

He first broke out with Demi Lovato’s “Coronary heart Assault”adopted by Jason Derulo chart-topper “Speak Soiled.”

Stated Amanda Hill, Sony/ATV senior vp, inventive (pictured with Evigan): “We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the Sony/ATV household – Jason is an distinctive expertise, and an distinctive human being. I’ve been watching his musical journey since we have been youngsters, cheering for him and all his wonderful accomplishments alongside the best way. It’s an honor to lastly be capable of work collectively.”

“I’m honored to be on the Sony/ATV group,” added Evigan. “I’ve recognized Amanda since we have been youngsters. We’ve watched one another come up within the enterprise, and it’s thrilling to affix forces in spite of everything these years.”

Of Sony/ATV chairman Jon Platt, Evigan mentioned: “I’ve all the time been a fan of what Jon does — his love for music and for individuals is contagious, and I’m excited for this subsequent journey.”

Evigan and his spouse Victoria additionally carry out because the duo Elephant Coronary heart in 2016, whose music “Lenguas” soundtracked a latest Apple AirPods Professional industrial.

