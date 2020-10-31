Sony/ATV Signs Producer-Songwriter Johnny Goldstein

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed music producer and songwriter Johnny Goldstein to a worldwide co-publishing deal, the corporate introduced Friday. Sony/ATV has additionally partnered with Artist Publishing Group (APG) to supply artistic companies to Goldstein.

Goldstein, a Selection Hitmaker of the Month, labored with Will.I.Am to supply the Black Eyed Peas’ eighth studio album “Translation,” for which he produced twelve of the album’s 15 tracks alongside artists together with Shakira, Tyga, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Becky G, Maluma, French Montana, El Alfa, Piso 21, and J Rey Soul.

Not too long ago, the album’s single “Mamacita,” that includes Ozuna, attain No.1 on the Billboard Sizzling Latin Songs chart, reached No.1 on Latin Airplay, and garnered over 500 million whole streams. Given Goldstein’s confirmed ability with Latin music, it might be shocking to be taught that he’s an Israeli native and works typically in Tel Aviv and Paris. He additionally works extensively in business music and his authentic compositions are at present featured in international business campaigns for Samsung, LG, Honda, Citroën, American Specific, Heinz, and seven Up.

Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Artistic Katie Welle acknowledged, “Johnny is a musical drive of nature! His sound and instincts are actually versatile throughout genres, rhythms and continents. He’s already a go-to title, and we’re excited to assist him as his profession continues to rise.”

APG CEO Mike Caren and APG A&R Josh Toll mentioned, “Johnny is a one-of-a-kind producer who’s up for each problem, exceeds each expectation, and all the time does it with a smile! His unparalleled artistic imaginative and prescient, cross-genre attraction, consistency and relentless drive for fulfillment will place him on the forefront of the business.”

CEO of Plush Administration and World VP, A&R, Warner Music Group Aton Ben-Horin mentioned, “Johnny is without doubt one of the most gifted, versatile, and hardest working producers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. This collaboration between Sony/ATV and APG is the primary of its variety, and I’m assured that this distinctive partnership will maximize the quantity of artistic alternatives for Johnny. It’s secure to say we’ve got the dream workforce.”

Goldstein mentioned, “In all my desires I couldn’t think about a greater workforce than this. I’m so honored and excited to hitch the Sony/ATV and APG households. We’re already engaged on some tremendous thrilling initiatives – and we’re simply getting began!”