Sony/ATV’s Jon Platt Joins Berklee College of Music Board of Trustees

Berklee College of Music has named Sony/ATV Music Publishing chairman Jon Platt to its board of trustees, starting Oct. 1. The best rating Black govt within the music enterprise, Platt’s tenure on the market-leading firm, which he joined in 2019, has seen its ranks diversify by race and gender, whereas its roster has expanded to incorporate such giants as Beyonce and Rihanna in addition to latest Emmy winner Labrinth.

Mentioned Berklee President Roger H. Brown: “We’re wanting ahead to having Jon Platt serve on the board of trustees. He’s a visionary who brings sturdy management and enterprise experience which can be important in connecting our college students to the ever-evolving music business.”

Platt has performed a key function in constructing notable catalogs inside hip-hop music and increasing the style’s attain to mainstream audiences and industrial success. He’s credited with signing such distinguished songwriters as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Usher, in addition to mentoring executives all through the business.

Platt beforehand served as chief govt of Warner Chappell following 17 years at EMI Music Publishing. He acquired Metropolis of Hope’s prestigious Spirit of Life Award in 2018. In 2005, he launched the Large Jon Platt Scholarship Program for highschool college students from his hometown of Denver to attend faculty.

Because the world’s largest music writer, Sony/ATV is house to greater than three million copyrights together with hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Rihanna, Khalid, Carole King and Sia. Sony/ATV was additionally BMI’s 2020 writer of the yr for pop and R&B/hip-hop.