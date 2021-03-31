Sony Delays ‘Resident Evil’ Release Date

Sony has delayed the discharge of “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Metropolis.” The apocalyptic horror movie is now scheduled for Nov. 24.

“Resident Evil” was beforehand set for Sept. 3, which is identical day that Disney is presently anticipated to open the Marvel journey “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” It stands to cause that Sony would wish to area out “Resident Evil” from a big-budget superhero film, particularly since moviegoing has been sluggish to return within the U.S.

In current weeks, studios have been ramping up their year-long recreation of launch date musical chairs. Liongate’s “Spiral: From the Ebook of Noticed,” for instance, will debut every week sooner than anticipated on Might 14. And Warner Bros. just lately introduced that “Mortal Kombat” has been postponed every week to April 23. In the meantime, Disney has amended plans for a number of titles, together with “Black Widow” (July 9) and “Shang-Chi.”

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Metropolis” relies on the horror online game collection and serves as a reboot of the movie franchise led by Milla Jovovich. Johannes Roberts (“47 Meters Down”) wrote and directed the upcoming adaptation, which takes place within the late Nineties and stars Kaya Scodelario of “The Maze Runner” fame.

The logline of the movie reads: “Within the as soon as booming house of the pharmaceutical big Umbrella Company, Raccoon Metropolis is now a dying Midwestern city. The corporate’s exodus left the town a wasteland…with nice evil brewing under the floor. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are without end…modified…and a small group of survivors should work collectively to uncover the reality behind Umbrella and make it by the night time.”