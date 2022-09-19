Sony delays the premiere of the next films in the Spider-Man universe and announces a new Karate Kid

Sony has pushed back the release date for the upcoming Spider-Man universe movies Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, and has also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid movie.

Kraven the Hunter is now in theaters on October 6, 2023rather than January 13, though Sony hasn’t given a reason why the film has been pushed back to the fall.

Madame Web, which was scheduled for October 6 after an earlier delay, will premiere now on February 16, 2024. An untitled movie from Sony’s Marvel universe has also been moved to July 12, 2024 from June 7.

The New Karate Kid movie has been confirmed for June 7 instead, and while Sony didn’t offer any specifics as to what the movie would be or who’s making it, it did say it’s “the return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”

Other new dates include the untitled film True Haunting from Screen Gems, which will be released on January 6, 2023, and Missing, the next film in the Searching franchise, which arrives on February 24, 2023.

Alongside the Marvel movies, Sony has also moved Columbia Pictures’ 65 from April 28, 2023 to March 10, 2023, and Garfield from February 16, 2024 to May 24, 2024.