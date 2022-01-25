Sony denies that the production of more PS4 is due to the shortage of PS5 in the market

In response to a report from Bloomberg, the company clarifies that it will continue to manufacture PS4 during this generation.

If we focus exclusively on the manufacture of consoles and other technological devices, we can say without a doubt that 2021 has been a year hard. And it seems that 2022 will follow this line due to a shortage of components so serious that it has led to Sony’s millionaire investment in a chip factory in Japan. PS5 fly, and that is why we were not surprised by a report from Bloomberg in which the production of more PS4 was ensured to fight against this problem.

There were no plans to end PS4 production by the end of last year.Sony RepresentativeHowever, Sony denies that the manufacture of PS4 is related to the lack of PS5 in the market. As reported by the Japanese media NLab, via Gaming Bolt, a SIE representative has clarified the situation in response to the article published by Bloomberg: “It is not true that the suspension of PS4 production was withdrawn due to a shortage of PS5. There were no plans to end PS4 production at the end of last year (2021).”

Therefore, it is to be expected that Sony keep supporting ps4 while exploring all the possibilities offered by the new generation console. After all, Gaming Bolt recalls that the Japanese company has stood out for the long life of its products, being PS2 a particular case that production stopped in 2013 (the PS4 release year).

Of course, the new consoles have captured the interest of all users, and that is why AMD has been surprised by the good reception of PS5 and Xbox Series while anticipating even greater demand in the future. Despite this, Sony has dropped clues about the continuity of PS4 in the market, as current games like Horizon: Forbidden West or God of War: Ragnarok will also bring their spectacular adventures to the last generation console.

