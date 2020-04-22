Sony Developing Film Based on Manga Series ‘One Punch Man’ – Variety

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are set to jot down a live-action movie adaptation of the worldwide hit manga collection “One Punch Man” for Sony Footage.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions are producing the movie.

Massively common each in Japan and all over the world, “One Punch Man” follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch however seeks to discover a worthy opponent after rising bored by a scarcity of challenges in his battle in opposition to evil.

Created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as an online comedian, “One Punch Man” rapidly went viral. In 2012, it was then revealed on Shueisha’s Younger Soar Subsequent with illustrations by Yusuke Murata together with ONE. The collection noticed worldwide gross sales of over 30 million copies. When the English version revealed by VIZ Media debuted within the U.S. in 2015, the primary and second volumes made the New York Instances manga bestsellers listing and was nominated for an Eisner and a Harvey Award. Since then, the recognition of “One Punch Man” has led to a critically acclaimed anime TV collection, in addition to a video and cellular sport.

Insiders say Sony may be very excessive on the property given its recognition and the opportunity of including one other franchise to the pipeline.

Rosenberg and Pinkner have develop into favorites at Sony after penning the massively profitable “Venom,” which led to an upcoming sequel. In addition they wrote each “Jumanji” pics for the studio. The latest installment, “Jumanji: the Subsequent Stage,” bowed this previous December and grossed $796 million on the worldwide field workplace.