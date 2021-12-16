Sony embraces the indies: wants to improve communication and give more opportunities to small studios

Last summer, several independent developers expressed disagreement with various Sony proceedings.

Of course, there are indie proposals that have left us with open mouth. That is why video game companies have begun to accommodate these kinds of experiences, something we see with various initiatives such as Sony’s PlayStation Talents. In this sense, the Japanese company is already preparing for a gala in which the Best Game of the Year 2021 will be decided among its independent finalists, but it has not yet reached a perfect relationship with small studios. A fact that want to change sooner.

Independent developers complained about the relationship between Sony and the studiosAs IGN recalls in its new report, several independent developers have they publicly complained of some Sony processes to engage with this sector of the industry. Here, they especially noted a great slowness to resolve doubts and the impossibility of stand out in the midst of powerful PlayStation games in your digital store. However, Sony wants to improve in this area and, although at the time it did not reply to the statements of the developers, it has already implemented important changes in their way of acting.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, distribuido por Akupara Games

This has been learned by the aforementioned media after accessing the document “2021 Global Partner Survey Results”, which summarizes the opinions of studies associated with PlayStation. Despite the fact that said report did not reflect the complaints mentioned in the previous paragraph, it does highlight some areas to improve, which in turn correspond to the weak points in the relationship between the Japanese company and independent studios.

Sony will keep communication less complex and promote more indies in its storeAccording to the company’s plans, this problem will be solved with less complex communication, greater access to game discounts, more diversity in your store digital and a substantial improvement in customer service. These kinds of proposals are already beginning to be implemented at Sony, and that is why IGN has asked developers who had previously complained to find out the details of these improvements.

Kardboard Kings, distributed by Akupara Games

After all, last summer’s report has been studied by Sony, and that is why Akupara Games CEO David Logan explained the company’s concern about this aspect: “They were evidently devastated with the news, and it was clear that the account managers at Sony had been working hard for a long time. long time for solve all ideas that we indie developers had highlighted in our initial discussions. “

In the past, one of the developers waited 9 months to resolve a question with Sony“After the articles, it seemed they had given a good boost to the initiatives they were already planning, because soon after Sony started rolling out a handful of big changes, “continues Logan. The developer, who in the past had hoped up to 9 months to receive a reply from PlayStation, he now admits that in few days all doubts are resolved. In short, a set of proposals that improve transparency between the company and associated studies, according to the perspective of the developers asked in the report.

Devilated, distributed by Neon Doctrine

Despite this, there are areas in which these changes are noticeable more slowly, which is observed especially in promoting indie games at the Sony digital store. The developers explain that although they now appear in more sale events, they still they cannot create their own discounts, which breaks with proposals for anniversaries or important milestones according to which indie games.

The developers consider that there is still work to do on the consolesThis does not mean that PlayStation has not introduced news on this topic, since the section of New releases in the PS5 PS Store has helped users discover all kinds of new games, something to which is added the “Indies” tag in the digital store. Both functionalities have been applauded by the developers, although it does not mean that they still have doubts about the future.

The Count Lucanor, distributed by Neon Doctrine.

And it is that the situation of the indies it changes a lot between platforms, although the co-founder of the Neon Doctrine study, Iain Garner, considers that these problems are better solved in the pc ecosystem: “Xbox is a little more generous with the promotion [de indies] and Nintendo reserves a spot for you on the list, so they’re both a bit better than Sony. But in a world where Steam exists, everyone is being a bit silly, in my opinion. “

Therefore, and with a somewhat blurred horizon, it is clear to us that Sony is trying to strengthen the relationship with small studios improving your own tools. And it is that the extensive catalog of independent titles has left us various jewels With which to marvel for a long time, something that we have compiled with 20 totally essential indie games.

More about: Sony, Indies and PS5.