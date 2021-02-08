Sony Footage, Ben Stassen, Matthieu Zeller Team on ‘Chickenhare’

Sony Footage Worldwide Productions (SPIP) is becoming a member of forces with Ben Stassen, a veteran Belgian animation director and producer, and his producing associate Matthieu Zeller on “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness,” an formidable 3D-animated journey movie primarily based on the Darkish Horse comics.

Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet will direct “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness,” whose screenplay was written by Dave Collard, primarily based on “Chickenhare,” the graphic novels penned and illustrated by Chris Grine and printed by Darkish Horse comics.

“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” is being produced by Caroline van Iseghem and Stassen at nWave Footage, and Matthieu Zeller at Octopolis, who’re rolling off the success of “Bigfoot Household,” one in all France’s highest grossing movies at residence and overseas — throughout 51 territories — in 2020.

The movie is co-produced by SPIP. Sony Footage Leisure France will distribute the movie and have residence leisure and digital rights in France.

The household film is ready in a lush fantasy world and follows the adventures of Chickenhare, a younger hero born half hen and half hare, who was adopted by King Peter, a well-known hare adventurer. Keen to slot in and really feel cherished regardless of his variations, Chickenhare is obsessed by adventuring regardless of his clumsiness. Someday, he embarks on an epic journey together with Abe, a sarcastic turtle, and Meg, a feminine martial arts knowledgeable, to chase Lapin, a villain who’s simply escaped from jail and is threatening their kingdom.

Zeller identified that “‘Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness’ is probably the most formidable movie ever produced by nWave Studios.”

“Ben Stassen and Benjamin Mousquet kind a rare pair of expertise and creativity. They’ve gathered a group of passionate abilities to convey this new franchise to screens,” stated Zeller. Previous to teaming up with Stassen in 2018 and organising Octopolis, Zeller was a high-ranking govt at Studiocanal.

Zeller, who has developed ties with U.S. studios and unbiased movie teams via his profession, advised Selection that the movie’s screenplay was initially developed by Sony Footage Animation.

“We found this nice screenplay which had not been pursued by Sony Footage Animation and felt that it had a lot potential, and is completely consistent with the kind of animated movies we need to make which might enchantment to the complete household and have sufficient depth to interact audiences of various ages, in addition to the correct quantity of comedy to be entertaining,” stated Zeller, who added that the screenplay was then reworked by Stassen and Mousquet.

The movie is now in manufacturing and is predicted to open in theaters in 2022, in each 2D and 3D variations. “Matthieu Zeller and his group at nWave are top-notch. We couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about our collaboration with them on this image,” stated Laine Kline, head of Sony Footage Worldwide Productions.

“We’re thrilled to distribute nWave Footage’ subsequent movie! Matthieu Zeller’s groups at all times create highly effective tales and great universes that seduce French viewers,” stated Stéphane Huard, the president of SPE France.

Beneath the deal signed with the producers, Sony Footage Leisure will even have the chance to amass remaining territories. Octopolis is dealing with worldwide gross sales. Territories pre-sold embody Belgium (Belga), Poland (Monolith Movies), Russia and CIS (Volga) and South Africa (Filmfinity).

Moreover “Bigfoot Household,” Stassen and Zeller’s joint monitor document contains “The Queen’s Corgi” which traveled world wide in 2019. Stassen’s nWave Studios, in the meantime, can also be behind “The Son of Bigfoot” and “Sammy,” amongst different European animated hits. The producers are identified for with the ability to ship high quality household leisure with affordable budgets within the 20-million vary. In contrast to different animation firms, nWave and Octopolis aren’t outsourcing the animation work to overseas third-party banners. Every thing from the event, to the manufacturing and post-production is finished in-house at their Belgian and French studios. Their present slate contains the co-production of a derivative collection primarily based on “The Queen’s Corgi” with Studio Redfrog.