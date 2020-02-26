Sony Had A ‘Wonderful’ Idea For Transitioning Spider-Man Out Of The MCU, According To Tom Holland

Once we left off with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, not solely had he been framed by Mysterio for the Elemental incident in London because of doctored footage aired by The Day by day Bugle, however the illusion-casting villain additionally revealed Spidey’s secret identification to the general public. Had the web-slinging hero been taken out of MCU after a cliffhanger like that, you may perceive why many followers would have been disillusioned to not get any decision to that story.