Sony has a patent that allows real objects to be scanned and added to PlayStation games

The patent registry allows us to take a look at the possible future plans that companies have. In video games, Sony PlayStation It is one of the most active, and in recent months we have had such clear examples as a new controller to play on mobile devices or the one that brought more controversy some time ago: the famous removable covers to customize your new generation console.

These days we have seen one more patent that Game Rant has directly reported, with screenshots of the use that could be made of it. It is a system that allows scan real objects for inclusion in video games later, something that, without a doubt, has attracted a lot of attention for its possible uses in the future. Through a 360-degree scan, users could insert any object they had in a virtual stage, generating it on the console to end up in a video game.

Patent operation (via Game Rant)

Could be used in the future with PlayStation VR 2It is a patent that is not new, but Sony has updated it to improve it, allowing us to see more of how this technology works. It should also be clarified that, at the moment, the rights have not been granted to Sony, which is still in the registration process, but from the media they point to a possible use of the system in virtual reality, since the company has in hand the arrival of PlayStation VR 2 to PlayStation 5.

Waiting to see if they end up applying it finally, and being clear that it may be something that we take a long time to see, it is worth remembering that the characteristics of PSVR 2 were detailed very recently, which has OLED screen, 4K HDR and new controls. In fact, they also took the opportunity to present Horizon Call of the Mountain, a playable experience based on the Guerrilla saga that should come together with the virtual reality device.

