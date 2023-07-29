Sony Has Confirmed The Release Date For Venom 3:

Sony has announced that Venom 3 will come out in the summer of 2024. This is one of several release dates that the company has revealed.

After Venom in 2018 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021, Tom Hardy’s next movie will be at the summer party upon July 12, 2024.

Since 2022, when Venom 3 was first announced, Hardy’s Eddie Brock as well as his symbiote partner have been getting ready for a return to the big screen.

Supporters of the anti-hero will be happy about the new release date because it means the movie will come out sooner than was previously thought.

Last month, actress Juno Temple said that the October 2024 release date had been set for the movie. The English actress went upon to say that she was “excited” to start shooting “very, very soon.”

Since the SAG strike just ended, it will be interesting to see if the subsequent Venom movie still comes out when it says it will.

You can read about Venom 3 here: “Tom Hardy returns as the deadly guardian Venom in the third movie in the series, which is scheduled to be directed through Kelly Marcel and written by Marcel and Hardy. Marcel will also write the screenplay.

Producers are Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, as well as Hutch Parker.

Possible Release Date For Venom 3:

The movie Venom 3 is set to come to theaters July 12, 2024. That’s the latest news after Sony changed some release dates, mostly because the WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going on.

Release dates are in flux right now, just like they were in the first few years of the pandemic. They could easily change again.

Before the actors’ strike started, shooting for Venom 3 had already begun, but we assume that it has stopped alongside the remainder of Hollywood.

Given how effects-heavy the Venom movies are, the release date of July 2024 seems like a bit of a stretch. We could see this one getting pushed back, and of course, we’ll let you know.

Possible Cast For Venom 3:

Eddie Brock is played by Tom Hardy.

Anne Wying is played by Michelle Williams.

Carlton Drake is played by Riz Ahmed.

Roland Treece is played by Scott Haze.

Dan Lewis is played by Reid Scott.

Story Ideas For Venom 3:

Even though it had problems, Let There Be Carnage told the same story as the fan favorite Maximum Carnage. Before the end credits rolled, Carnage and Shriek were beaten, so the conclusion of the movie hinted at Mulligan’s change into Toxin.

Graham’s acting was as good as usual, and even though he’s not named as Toxin in the movie credits, Mulligan plays that role in the comics. The last time we saw Mulligan, his eyes were blue and he was going crazy regarding monsters hello, Toxin for Venom 3.

Serkis has hinted that he’ll be back for more, even though it’s not clear where the story will go next. When asked if the hints in Toxin as well as the other stories lead to more, he told ComicBook.com, “Absolutely.

I mean, I believe there’s a lot of room for truly intriguing journeys in the Venomverse before what seems to be inevitable happens.”

It would also be too tempting for Venom and Spider-Man or Spider-Men not to fight. Any of Holland, Maguire, as well as Garfield could easily square off against Venom within a third solo movie. From the look of the scene after the credits, the symbiote mass mind knows who the hero who climbs up walls is.

Serkis addressed the rumored Spider-Man and Venom movie together, yet in an interview alongside Screen Rant, he talked about going back to the Ravencroft Institute. The director said again that he wants to deal with the bad guys of the Spider-Verse before he deals with Web-Head:

“I know that everyone wants Venom and Spider-Man to meet. I’m aware of it. But I think some of the other supervillains who live in Ravencroft have a lot to offer.

There are so many good things to find there. I’d be very interested within playing in that sandbox. Who might be hiding in there and try to get out?”

Lastly, some people think that Eddie and Venom’s trip to the MCU might not have anything to do with the universe. Instead, they think it might have something to do alongside Knull.

Venom 3 might definitely step up the action if it used the ‘King in Black’ storyline from 2020, in which Knull attacked Earth with a legion of symbiote dragons.

Venom 3 Trailer Release:

Is Spider-Man Going To Be Within Venom 3?

Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, is not expected to show up in Venom 3. Eddie could meet another Spider-Man character in his universe, but since Venom was brought back to his world after “No Way Home,” it’s unlikely he’ll meet Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man.

Still, Venom left a small part of himself in the MCU, so it seems likely that Marvel’s Spider-Man will finally meet a version of the symbiote in a Spider-Man movie. There are many Easter eggs in Venom 2 that connect the symbiote to Peter Parker, so who knows?