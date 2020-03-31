Sony Has Pushed Back Ghostbusters: Afterlife And More Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Go away a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the movie business for a loop, notably relating to motion pictures that have been set to return out quickly. From No Time to Die to Surprise Girl 1984, this summer season’s cinematic lineup retains rising smaller and smaller, and now Sony has contributed to its diminishment by overhauling a lot of its 2020 slate.
The most important delays embody Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was initially dated for August 7, being pushed again to March 5, 2021; Morbius, which was initially dated for July 31, being pushed again March 19, 2021; and Uncharted, which was most not too long ago dated for March 5, 2021, being pushed again to October 8, 2021. Moreover, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which had already been delayed as a consequence of coronavirus considerations, is now primed for January 15, 2021, whereas Greyhound and an untitled Sony Marvel film, which have been marked for June 12, 2020 and October 8, 2021, respectively, are actually each undated.
With this transfer, that leaves simply 5 motion pictures that got here/are coming straight from Columbia Photos which are nonetheless on observe for 2020: An American Pickle, Linked, Venom 2, The Man from Toronto and Fatherhood, with the latter, oddly sufficient, now set for October after initially being dated for January 2021. There’s additionally Monster Hunter, though that hails particularly from Sony Photos Releasing. However, it’s nonetheless doable that some or all of those motion pictures may be pushed again to 2021 or later.
If it was the worst case state of affairs, that may imply that Sony solely launched three motion pictures in 2020: January’s Unhealthy Boys for Life, February’s Fantasy Island and this month’s Bloodshot, with that final one not even having fun with a full week in theaters earlier than the coronavirus craziness began taking its toll on theaters. To have a studio’s summer season slate being slapped is surprising sufficient, however to have its complete annual output decreased to only three motion pictures is much more weird.
Nonetheless, with no indication on when film theaters will begin reopening and life normally will get again to regular, it is smart that Sony is enjoying issues secure. Moderately than maintain these motion pictures of their present slots and danger theaters not being again up and operating then, the studio’s correctly holding them again for a time when individuals can lastly soak up a theatrical story on the massive display screen once more. It’s not like these motion pictures will simply disappear without end in the event that they don’t come out in 2020.
After all, this results in a domino impact, ensuing within the motion pictures that Sony had lined up for 2021 becoming a member of Uncharted being pushed additional again, to not point out complicating 2021’s total cinematic calendar, however that’s the world we stay in now. It’ll even be fascinating to see if this would be the ultimate time all these motion pictures are delayed, or if there’ll come a degree the place they’ll should be rescheduled but once more.
Wanting on the three greatest delays of the bunch, Ghostbusters: Afterlife serves as a sequel to the unique two Ghostbusters motion pictures, with its solid together with Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The Jared Leto-led Morbius will comply with the eponymous scientist turning into bothered with vampirism in Sony’s Marvel Universe, whereas Uncharted sees Tom Holland enjoying a younger Nathan Drake.
