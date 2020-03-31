Sony Has Pushed Back Ghostbusters: Afterlife And More Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Nonetheless, with no indication on when film theaters will begin reopening and life normally will get again to regular, it is smart that Sony is enjoying issues secure. Moderately than maintain these motion pictures of their present slots and danger theaters not being again up and operating then, the studio’s correctly holding them again for a time when individuals can lastly soak up a theatrical story on the massive display screen once more. It’s not like these motion pictures will simply disappear without end in the event that they don’t come out in 2020.