Sony is developing a Days Gone movie that already has a protagonist and screenwriter, according to Deadline

We live for a few months where Sony likes to make series and movies based on its first party video games. Well, it seems that Days Gone is added to that list. According to the Deadline medium exclusively, Sony to launch a Days Gone movie that would already have a protagonist and screenwriter.

Sam Heughan will play Deacon while the screenwriter will be Sheldon TurnerIn the absence of Sony making it official, Deadline claims that the actor lucky to play Deacon St. John is all about Sam Heughanprotagonist of the Outlander series while the writer will be Sheldon Turnerscreenwriter who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Up in the Air.

The premise of the story places Deacon desperately looking for the love of his lifeSarah, in a film whose script Deadline defines as a “love ballad to the motorcycle moviesDeacon will have to “fight to survive against the forces of despair and the mutant humans and predators on his quest to find the lost love of his life.”

The production from the Days Gone movie is taking her out Vendetta Productions with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan producing. This tape is one more of all that Sony is bringing to the big screen. The Last of Us series will be out in 2023 and a God of War series is also in development for Prime Video and another from Horizon that will be released on Netflix.

