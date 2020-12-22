Sony Music Entertainment Names Andrew Davis Executive VP

Sony Music Entertainment has introduced the appointment of Andrew Davis to the position of Executive Vice President and World Chief Human Assets Officer. Starting in early January 2021 and primarily based in New York, Davis will report back to Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group and Kevin Kelleher, Chief Working Officer, Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis can be charged with main SME’s world human sources operate together with expertise acquisition, expertise administration, compensation and advantages, in addition to organizational improvement throughout the Firm’s world operations.

In making the announcement Stringer stated, “Advancing our Human Assets insurance policies and techniques is a prime precedence for our firm to develop our office worldwide. Andrew’s expertise main world groups and constructing numerous swimming pools of candidates in organizations can be an necessary contribution to our firm’s future.”

“We’re very comfortable to welcome Andrew in a key position for our firm to assist us proceed attracting and retaining one of the best worker expertise,” stated Kelleher. “He brings his deep experience in constructing progressive human sources initiatives and can work intently with all of our divisions.”

“It’s an thrilling time to hitch Sony Music Entertainment,” stated Davis. “Now greater than ever, music is the antidote for isolation and gives an elevated sense of neighborhood. Music has at all times been one of many cornerstones of my life, so having a chance to work in my ardour is actually a private {and professional} privilege. I look ahead to partnering with my new SME household to construct on the success of the enterprise by championing a tradition of excellence and innovation.”

Most not too long ago, Davis served as Chief Human Assets and Inclusion Officer for Lennar Company, the place he was accountable for the areas of enterprise transformation, expertise administration, organizational and efficiency administration, studying and improvement in addition to advantages.

Previous to Lennar, he spent greater than a decade main human sources groups and techniques on the Coca-Cola Firm. Beforehand, he held numerous roles in human sources on the Residence Depot. Davis started his profession in numerous roles at BET, Yum Manufacturers and Greatest Purchase.