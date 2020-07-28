Sony Music India Appoints New Head of A&R, Signs Rapper Raftaar

Sony Music India (SMI) has appointed Jagjit Singh Bhogal as its head of A&R, as New York-headquartered Sony Music Leisure (SME) seeks to flesh out new regional hubs in Asia and the Center East to raised join with native markets.

Bhogal involves SMI after stints at Viacom18 India, the place he led the A&R, music IP and music content material enterprise for MTV India. In that position, he introduced a quantity of music-driven TV exhibits into the nation, together with “MTV Unplugged,” “Coke Studio,” “Sound Trippin’” and “Spoken Phrase.”

The rent will “additional strengthen the corporate’s place within the quickly rising unbiased music market throughout a number of Indian languages,” SMI’s managing director Rajat Kakar stated.

In January, SME restructured its reporting construction to create regional hubs in Asia and the Center East that report again to U.S. Longtime Asia exec Denis Handlin was shifted to focus solely on Australia and New Zealand, whereas veteran Sony Music India exec Shridhar Subramaniam was appointed to the newly created position of president of technique and market growth for Asia and the Center East, overseeing these areas from New York.

Andrew Chan was named managing director of Sony’s enterprise in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, whereas Joseph Chang was set to proceed managing Korea and Ariel Fung was appointed government vice current of SME Southeast Asia.

SMI has additionally introduced an unique recording settlement with native rapper Raftaar, in addition to a partnership with Kalamkaar, the unbiased label based by him and his enterprise associate Ankit Khanna. The partnership will carry to SMI a roster of younger rappers and artists together with Deep Kalsi, Rashmeet Kaur and Yunan.

Partnering with Raftaar “helps us proceed to play a key position in showcasing India’s younger music expertise each right here and overseas,” Kakar stated.