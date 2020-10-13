Sony Music Launches ‘Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote’ Campaign

Sony Music Group has launched the primary of a collection of U.S. voter marketing campaign movies with a core message to inspire and encourage eligible U.S. voters to take motion and use their voice to have an effect on change of their communities. The Firm’s artists and songwriters joined the “Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote” initiative to lend their voices throughout a variety of vignettes to specific the significance of voting, the struggle for democracy and the precise to train one’s energy to be heard.
Till Election Day, the marketing campaign will unveil a set of movies and PSAs, throughout a number of platforms and out there in English and Spanish, that function Sony Music Group’s roster of artists and songwriters. These featured all through the marketing campaign embody:
24KGoldn
AJ Mitchell
All Nations Music
A$AP Ferg
Audrey Mika
Audrey Nuna
Becky G
BIA
Buddy
Camila Cabello
Chloe Lilac
Chloe x Halle
Cyndi Lauper
Future Rogers
Diplo
DJ Khaled
Doe Boy
Draco Rosa
Fivio International
Francisca Valenzuela
French Montana
G-Eazy
Gloria Estefan
Good Lady Workforce
Healy
HER
iLe
India Shawn
Jennifer Hudson
John Ok
Joss Favela
JP Sax
Khalid
Kierra Sheard
King Princess
King Staccz
Kirk Franklin
KO
Koryn Hawthorne
Luis Coronel
Madison Beer
Marvin Sapp
Mau y Ricky
Meghan Trainor
Melvin Crispell III
Midnight Youngsters – Dylan
Miguel
P!nk
Pedro Capo
Pharrell Williams
Prince Royce
Quin XCII
Reik
Rhett Walker
Sara Bareilles
Sasha Sloan
Shakira
Thalia
Tone Stith
Travis Greene
Tyla Yaweh
Umi
UPSAHL
Vic Mensa
Will.I.Am
Winnekta Bowling League
X Lovers
Xavier Omar
Designed to teach, have interaction and promote civic participation, the movies will construct on the Firm’s present social justice initiative to foster equal rights. As a part of this marketing campaign, Sony Music Group is partnering with Rock The Vote, When We All Vote, Colour Of Change, Voto Latino, Motion Voter Fund, Black Futures Lab, APIA Vote and Nationwide Black Justice Coalition.
