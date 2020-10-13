Sony Music Launches ‘Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote’ Campaign

Sony Music Group has launched the primary of a collection of U.S. voter marketing campaign movies with a core message to inspire and encourage eligible U.S. voters to take motion and use their voice to have an effect on change of their communities. The Firm’s artists and songwriters joined the “Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote” initiative to lend their voices throughout a variety of vignettes to specific the significance of voting, the struggle for democracy and the precise to train one’s energy to be heard.

Till Election Day, the marketing campaign will unveil a set of movies and PSAs, throughout a number of platforms and out there in English and Spanish, that function Sony Music Group’s roster of artists and songwriters. These featured all through the marketing campaign embody:

24KGoldn

AJ Mitchell

All Nations Music

A$AP Ferg

Audrey Mika

Audrey Nuna

Becky G

BIA

Buddy

Camila Cabello

Chloe Lilac

Chloe x Halle

Cyndi Lauper

Future Rogers

Diplo

DJ Khaled

Doe Boy

Draco Rosa

Fivio International

Francisca Valenzuela

French Montana

G-Eazy

Gloria Estefan

Good Lady Workforce

Healy

HER

iLe

India Shawn

Jennifer Hudson

John Ok

Joss Favela

JP Sax

Khalid

Kierra Sheard

King Princess

King Staccz

Kirk Franklin

KO

Koryn Hawthorne

Luis Coronel

Madison Beer

Marvin Sapp

Mau y Ricky

Meghan Trainor

Melvin Crispell III

Midnight Youngsters – Dylan

Miguel

P!nk

Pedro Capo

Pharrell Williams

Prince Royce

Quin XCII

Reik

Rhett Walker

Sara Bareilles

Sasha Sloan

Shakira

Thalia

Tone Stith

Travis Greene

Tyla Yaweh

Umi

UPSAHL

Vic Mensa

Will.I.Am

Winnekta Bowling League

X Lovers

Xavier Omar

Designed to teach, have interaction and promote civic participation, the movies will construct on the Firm’s present social justice initiative to foster equal rights. As a part of this marketing campaign, Sony Music Group is partnering with Rock The Vote, When We All Vote, Colour Of Change, Voto Latino, Motion Voter Fund, Black Futures Lab, APIA Vote and Nationwide Black Justice Coalition.