Sony Music Launches ‘Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote’ Initiative

As a part of its ongoing efforts selling social justice causes and transformative motion, Sony Music Group (SMG) is embarking on a non-partisan civic initiative to get out the vote. Underneath the banner Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote, the corporate will likely be helping in schooling and providing assets forward of election day. The corporate acknowledges that making a distinction begins in the neighborhood. It additionally believes in fostering equal rights.

Mentioned Towalame Austin, SMG’s government vice chairman, philanthropy and social impression: “Election Day within the U.S. is correct across the nook and we all know there are various methods voters could make an impression. We’re a world firm with headquarters in New York Metropolis, and we can assist empower and mobilize our American artists, songwriters, workers and communities with the knowledge and assets they should make their voices heard. Particularly within the midst of a pandemic, it’s essential that all of us do our half to make registering and voting simpler and extra accessible for all. SMG is proud to make use of our platform—and companion with others—to assist civic engagement and participation within the democratic course of.”

“With the widespread name for social justice and the transformative points going through our nation, we wish to provoke all of our artists and companions to play a big position in affecting change throughout our nation,” added Sylvia Rhone, chairman and CEO of Epic Data. “The Your Voice, Your Energy, Your Vote motion is a collective name for motion acknowledging our duty to make use of our voices to carry up and empower communities all over the place.”

In June, Sony introduced a pledge of $100 million “to assist social justice and anti-racist initiatives world wide.” On the time, Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer wrote in a press release: “Racial injustice is a world concern that impacts our artists, songwriters, our folks and naturally society at massive. We stand in opposition to discrimination all over the place and we are going to take motion accordingly with our group totally concerned in successfully utilizing these funds.”