Sony Music Names Christine ‘Seven’ Mosha to Key East Africa Post

Sony Music Leisure Africa has appointed Christine Mosha, often called “Seven,” to lead Advertising and marketing and Artist Growth for the East Africa area.

Beginning with fast impact, Mosha will construct out the corporate’s roster of native expertise and amplify its worldwide repertoire and present catalogue throughout the area from her base in Tanzania. She is going to report instantly to Sean Watson, Managing Director, Sony Music Africa.

“Seven has spent most of her life contributing to the African leisure trade. She is a passionate advocate for every thing East Africa has to provide the world,” mentioned Watson. “For quite a few years she has already been a key companion to us, offering distinctive perception into the nuanced methods of working in East Africa, which is such a powerful and vibrant hub for music within the continent. So we’re delighted to have her on board, serving to develop our East African roster of artists and showcasing our worldwide repertoire to new audiences.”

Mosha added, “Sony Music has such a terrific historical past within the leisure trade globally, so to be part of this firm at this level in my profession seems like such a terrific match whereby I can convey my expertise and enterprise acumen to the group as an entire. I’m very enthusiastic about becoming a member of Sony Music Africa look ahead to persevering with to make a optimistic impression within the leisure trade, not simply in East Africa however throughout the continent.”

Mosha brings over 15 years of African leisure trade expertise to the position and has labored intently with Sony Music Africa for a few years. In 2017, she based her personal unbiased document label and expertise administration firm, Rockstar Africa, the place she delivered business success for quite a few East African artists together with Girl Jaydee, Ray C, TID, Rose Muhando, Xtatic, Alikiba and Ommy Dimpoz. Since 2010, Mosha has additionally headed up Rockstar 4000 Music Leisure, the primary unbiased pan-African music firm and content material, digital and occasions manufacturing community. There, she oversaw music publishing, document offers and content material licensing in partnership with Sony Music Africa, together with engaged on the marketing campaign for the Fifa World Cup 2010 that came about in South Africa.

Mosha started her profession in 2006 as a morning radio presenter, promoter and media-marketing guru at Clouds Media Group, a media conglomerate in Tanzania, earlier than transferring to MTV in 2005, the place she headed up A&R and Business in Africa, launching MTVbase in Tanzania.