Sony Music Names Towalame Austin EVP of Philanthropy and Social Impact – Variety

Sony Music Group, which incorporates of Sony Music Leisure and Sony/ATV Music Publishing, introduced it has named non-profit chief Towalame Austin government vp, philanthropy and social affect. She can be primarily based in Los Angeles and report collectively to Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt and Sony Music Leisure Chief Working Officer Kevin Kelleher.

Based on the announcement, on this newly-created position, Towalame will work carefully with Sony Music Group’s company communications and human sources groups to advance its humanitarian efforts via impactful contributions and sustained strategic partnerships. She is going to work to increase philanthropic applications and actions throughout the corporate’s international community, whereas advising its companies, artists and songwriters on charitable initiatives reflecting Sony Music Group’s current dedication to company giving.

Not too long ago, Sony Music Group launched a $100 million fund to help social justice and anti-racist initiatives, along with taking part in Sony Company’s $100 million fund for international Covid-19 reduction. Sony Music Group additionally established a recurring “Giving Tuesday” marketing campaign, which matched worker donations to lots of of civic and charitable organizations.

Sony Music Leisure Chief Working Officer, Kevin Kelleher said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Towalame to this vital position at our firm as we additional develop our technique on this very important space. Her intensive expertise and deep understanding of corporations that characterize artists and the useful affect they’ll have on social causes aligns nicely with our rising efforts to positively affect our international society.”

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, “I’ve recognized Towalame professionally for a few years, and genuinely admire what she has completed as a strategic advisor for non-profits. Via her work with some of probably the most influential leaders in music and leisure, Towalame has helped chart a brand new course for inventive corporations to authentically give again to the communities they serve. I look ahead to her steering in increasing our affect as a socially-conscious group.”

Towalame Austin stated, “It’s an honor to hitch Sony Music Group and ship on their promise to meaningfully help communities in want. I look ahead to bringing my experience to the firm to assist develop its philanthropic and advocacy efforts globally.”

Austin most lately held the position of government of philanthropy for Roc Nation, the place she labored on the corporate’s efforts towards jail reform via Reform Alliance and schooling via the Shawn Carter Basis. She additionally launched Rihanna’s charity enterprise, The Clara Lionel Basis (CLF), which has labored extensively on schooling, emergency response, and well being applications. Austin additionally launched the We the Greatest Basis, based by DJ Khaled, and supported the philanthropic efforts of artists akin to Large Sean, Mariah Carey, Todd Gurley and Justise Winslow in schooling, healthcare, and emergency response applications.

Austin started her profession within the non-profit sector on the Magic Johnson Basis Inc., whose mission is to help the academic, well being and social wants of various, underserved communities. Throughout her tenure, she served as EVP and president. After that, she turned president of the Mourning Household Basis, which helps deprived youth in Miami.