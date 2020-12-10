Sony Music Nashville Promotes Jennifer Way to SVP, Marketing

Jennifer Way has been promoted to senior vp, advertising at Sony Music Nashville. Reporting to SMN chairman and CEO Randy Goodman, she’ll oversee all advertising initiatives encompassing artist crew leads, model partnerships, digital advertising, worldwide advertising, media and inventive providers the label group which is residence to three imprints, Arista, Columbia and RCA Nashville. Artists on the roster embrace Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Mitchell Tenpenny and Tenille Townes, amongst others.

Mentioned Goodman in saying Way’s promotion: “Since becoming a member of SMN, Jen has exhibited an understanding of and the power to adapt to the altering nature of the market and its impression on what advertising wants to appear like sooner or later. That’s by no means been extra important than it’s proper now. I do know Jen and the superb crew she shall be main will guarantee our market place management in that regard.”

“I’m so grateful to Randy for his perception in me and entrusting me to lead this exceptional crew,” added Way. “Below his imaginative and prescient and management, Sony Music Nashville has turn into not solely probably the most thrilling label teams in music as we speak, but in addition one of many biggest locations to work, with a tradition that allows our crew to thrive. I like the SMN Household – this crew and our roster of artists – and I couldn’t be extra honored or excited for this chance, as we navigate this ever-changing market and proceed to write this thrilling chapter for Sony Music Nashville.”

The Nashville-based Way joined the corporate in 2016 following a decade-long run at UMG Nashville the place she labored with such acts as Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

A colon most cancers survivor, Might is an advocate for a number of social justice causes, crossing over her passions to her skilled endeavors as she did with Sarah Cannon partnerships with each Brad Paisley and Mitchell Tenpenny and Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Lovely,” benefitting the Boys & Women Membership of America, within the wake of Blackout Tuesday.