Sony Nabs Ghostbusters Song Creator Ray Parker Jr. Documentary

Sony Footage Tv has swooped for international distribution rights to documentary “Who You Gonna Name?” that chronicles the lifetime of Grammy-winning musician Ray Parker Jr. who created smash hit music “Ghostbusters.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Strine (“Employed Gun”), the documentary follows Parker’s struggles rising up on the racially charged streets of Detroit within the Nineteen Sixties and escaping violence to rise within the music business, the place he toured with Stevie Marvel and The Rolling Stones on the age of 18. The movie seems to be again on Parker’s profitable music profession earlier than getting the decision from Ivan Reitman to jot down and carry out the hit music for the 1984 movie “Ghostbusters.”

“Who You Gonna Name?” had its world premiere on the Zurich Movie Pageant on Sept. 26.

The mission is produced by Los Angeles-based Energy Chord Movies, based in 2019 by Strine and financier Ola Strøm, with the latter serving as govt producer.

“We couldn’t be extra thrilled that this documentary discovered its dwelling at Sony, given Ray’s long-time ties to the studio and his involvement with the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise,” mentioned Strøm. “The movie actually sheds mild on a person who has made a serious impression on the world of music as a performer, producer and songwriter.”

Parker wrote and carried out a number of prime 25 hits. Earlier than “Ghostbusters,” he wrote, produced and carried out with music icons icons together with Barry White, New Version, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.

The deal was negotiated by Sue Turley of River Street Footage, LLC on behalf of Energy Chord Movies.