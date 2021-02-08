Entertainment

Sony patent suggests plans for a DualSense upgrade

February 8, 2021
A new patent from Sony could have hinted at a possible future revision of the DualSense controller for PS5.

As Respawn First reported, a patent found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website suggests that Sony could be working to implement a Wi-Fi transceiver in future peripherals.

If implemented, the technology would allow controllers to make inputs through a Wi-Fi transceiver, as well as the normal Bluetooth transceiver that is present in both the Dualshock 4 and the DualSense. That way, whichever of the two input signals arrives at PlayStation first would be used. Having two potential commands at once would apparently work to reduce latency, according to the pattern description.

The patent image shows a DualShock 4 controller with a Wi-Fi node in the touchpad area. The patent was actually filed almost two years ago, in July 2019, but given its recent publication, it means that Sony may be considering implementing the technology in future controllers.

In other Sony news, the company has recently said that it wants to distribute more PS5s in its second year than equivalent PS4s (14.8 million copies), but unit shortages could hold back those sales.

Additionally, at the same financial meeting, it was revealed that 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units have shipped in 2020, which is consistent with the numbers achieved during the PlayStation 4 launch.

Finally, since we are talking about both PS5 and PS4, we remind you that the latest PS5 update has (finally) solved the bug when installing PS4 discs. It was a problem that occurred when we tried to install the version of the last generation of a game, even when the title had a patch to update on the new machine.

