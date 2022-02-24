Sony Photos CEO talks about Uncharted’s luck in theaters and its remedy as a franchise. Will there be a sequel?

Following a robust opening weekend for the Uncharted film, Sony Photos Movement Image Team Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman has said that Uncharted is “a a hit new movie franchise for the corporate.”

In line with Cut-off date, Rothman penned those phrases in a company-wide e-mail following Uncharted’s $139 million opening weekend gross. This was once greater than sufficient to hide the movie’s manufacturing price range, and obviously has Sony considering of a sequelEven if not anything has been showed but.

“With over $100 million in field administrative center gross sales international in only one weekend, and a 90% certain target market rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a a hit new movie franchise for the corporate.Rothman wrote.It is a large win for each department of the corporate, because the movie was once our first main manufacturing utterly close down by way of Covid, but we continued to finish a movie that audiences love and marketplace and we distribute strategically around the globe, in spite of the pandemic.”

Indubitably, It is a certain consequence for the Uncharted film, which went thru building hell on its solution to unlock. In maximum territories, the consequences have exceeded the expectancies set by way of the corporate.

We introduced you our evaluate of Uncharted, and we have been additionally in a position to interview Tom Holland and Ruben Fleischer, director of the movie, offering a number of very fascinating information about this adaptation of the Naughty Canine online game franchise.