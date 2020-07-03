Sony Pictures Chief Tony Vinciquerra, WorldLink CEO Toni Knight to Divorce – Variety

Tony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Leisure chairman-CEO, and WorldLink Ventures founder-CEO Toni Knight have initiated divorce proceedings after 17 years of marriage.

The couple disclosed the choice in a joint assertion supplied to Variety. Each mentioned the break up was amicable.

“After considerate consideration and dialogue, now we have determined to divorce. This was not a straightforward determination, however we all know the time is correct for us to finish our marriage and to proceed our relationship as shut associates and as loving mother and father to our three great youngsters,” the assertion mentioned.

“Our 17 years collectively have been probably the most thrilling and rewarding of our lives and we might not commerce these reminiscences for something. With our kids not but by way of highschool and extremely engaged in extracurricular actions, there’s a lot for us to expertise collectively. We glance ahead to sharing these experiences as associates. We each thanks all to your friendship and assist as we transition to this subsequent chapter in our lives. We ask that you simply acknowledge our privateness and the sensitivity of our kids throughout this time.”

A veteran of Fox, Hearst Tv and CBS, Vinciquerra has been the chief government at Sony Pictures Leisure since 2017. Knight has a protracted resume in TV advert gross sales. She’s served as founder and CEO of WorldLink Ventures, a gross sales rep agency for direct response advertisements and infomercials, since 1997. The couple married in 2003.

(Pictured: Toni Knight and Tony Vinciquerra)