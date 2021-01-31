Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up Clint Bentley’s Sundance Film ‘Jockey’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all worldwide rights to the movie “Jockey,” which is able to premiere on Sunday within the U.S. Dramatic Competitors part on the Sundance Film Pageant.

Directed by Clint Bentley and written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar, the movie stars Clifton Collins, Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier and Colleen Hartnett. The movie is produced by Bentley, Kwedar and Nancy Schafer.

Within the movie, getting old jockey (Collins) hopes to win one final title for his longtime coach (Parker), who has acquired what seems to be a championship horse. However the years – and accidents – have taken a toll on his physique, throwing into query his means to proceed his lifelong ardour. And the arrival of a younger rookie rider (Arias), who claims to be his son and whom he takes underneath his wing, additional complicates the trail to fulfilling his dream.

In a press release, SPC described the movie as a “formidable directing debut.” The distributor mentioned that Bentley and Kwedar had delivered “participating, satisfying, visible, and exact cinematic storytelling.”

Bentley and Kwedar beforehand collaborated with Collins on the 2016 award-winning “Transpecos.” They wrote the position of Jackson particularly for Collins, and Bentley drew inspiration for the character from his personal father, who was an expert jockey.

SPC negotiated the take care of ICM Companions, on behalf of the filmmakers. Worldwide gross sales had been dealt with by Movies Boutique.

The movie’s government producers are Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Linda and Jon Halbert, Cheryl and Walt Penn, Genevieve and Mark Crozier, Cindy and John Greenwood, Ann Grimes and Jay Outdated, Benjamin Fuqua, Jordy Wax, and Collins.