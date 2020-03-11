General News

Sony Pictures postpones ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ to August from March due to movie market disruption

March 11, 2020
1 Min Read




Leisure

Sony Images on Tuesday talked about it used to be suspending the discharge of movie “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August from March, citing disruptions in movie markets.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

