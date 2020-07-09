Sony Pictures Television France, Satisfaction Forms Joint Venture – Variety

Satisfaction Group, Arthur Essebag’s thriving Paris-based manufacturing firm specializing in non-scripted exhibits, has acquired 100% of Sony Pictures Television France and its label Starling, creating an unique three way partnership referred to as Fulfill.

Beneath the deal, Sony Pictures Television has acquired 20% of Satisfaction Group, and will probably be in control of the worldwide distribution of the corporate’s codecs, a few of that are amongst France’s highest-rated non-scripted packages. Satisfaction will profit from Sony Pictures Television’s gross sales power and platform exterior of France, particularly in North America and the U.S.

Beneath the three way partnership, Satisfaction Group can even acquire entry to Sony Pictures Television’s and Starling’s library of 120 non-scripted codecs in France, notably “The Newlywed Sport,” “Who Needs to be a Millionaire,” “Dragon’s Den” and “Brainiest.”

“We’re a significant participant in France, a rustic with large inventive and cultural success and heritage, and this three way partnership represents a strategic step ahead to increasing our success globally whereas offering vital further alternatives in France,” stated Essebag. The chief identified the partnership can even permit his banner to co-produce worldwide diversifications of his most profitable codecs.

“We’ve excellent momentum proper now … the enterprise of leisure has grow to be sooner shifting and is ever extra related as digital distribution removes borders, boundaries and audiences are really international,” added Essebag.

Essebag, a producer and entrepreneur, began out his TV manufacturing profession within the early 90’s with Stephane Courbit (now chairman of Banijay) and is aware of the French TV market inside out. Spearheaded by CEO Judith Aboulkheir, Satisfaction Group delivers greater than 1,000 hours of packages per yr, with six day by day exhibits airing on France’s fundamental six TV channels.

“Sony Pictures Television and Satisfaction Group share an necessary aspiration: a need to entertain the world with nice tv. Now – greater than ever – the world wants nice leisure, so we’re delighted to be becoming a member of up with Arthur and his incredible workforce,” stated Wayne Garvie, president of worldwide manufacturing at Sony Pictures Television.

“There’s no higher companion for Sony Pictures Television France as we glance to recalibrate and reinvigorate our presence in France,” added Garvie, noting that the “three way partnership demonstrates our shared optimism about the way forward for our trade, in France and all through the world.”

The pact marks Satisfaction Group’s third acquisition within the final 12 months, following the current acquisitions of the banners La Grosse Equipe, which makes a speciality of factual and company video productions, and Enibas, which focuses on local weather and nature-themed exhibits, amongst others. Satisfaction Group additionally boasts Satisfaction tv company, which delivers studio and reside leisure, Ah! Manufacturing, which is specialised in actuality, factual exhibits and documentaries.

The banner’s greatest recognized exhibits embrace “Vendredi tout est permis,” “Diversion,” “Les Touristes” and “Stars à nus.” Satisfaction is at the moment producing “District Z,” a big-budget, zombie-themed present for TF1. This system, one of many nation’s most bold factual program ever made, is at the moment capturing on the outskirts of Paris throughout 60 acres.

Essebag stated that whereas non-scripted had a shiny future, the problem was to create exhibits that may lure youthful and broader audiences. With a purpose to provide you with modern and up to date codecs, Satisfaction has a dozen folks engaged on researching and growing new ideas. “That’s why we got here up with ‘District Z,’ as a result of zombies are common lately, and this present goes to be a mixture of ‘Strolling Useless’ and ‘Sport of Thrones,’” stated Essebag.

AWPG was suggested on the transaction by GCA Altium, Bayle & Hasbanian, CMS Francis Lefebvre and France Consultants.