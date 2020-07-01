Sony Pictures Television Invests in ‘Intercourse Schooling’ Producer Eleven – Variety

Sony Pictures Television has acquired London-based “Intercourse Schooling” producer Eleven.

As beforehand reported, Sony is believed to have overwhelmed off various potential consumers, and has taken a majority stake in the outfit.

The funding in Eleven marks one of many few main M&A offers to have emerged from the final 4 months, when a lot of the trade has floor to a standstill because of COVID-19. Tom Manwaring of Helion Companions suggested the shareholders of Eleven Movie on the transaction.

The deal varieties a part of a wider enlargement drive for Sony Pictures Television, who additionally personal “The Crown” producer Left Financial institution Pictures, and is diversifying the group’s manufacturing portfolio and rising IP. In December 2019, Sony Pictures Television expanded additional into kids’s programming by buying Silvergate Media, and broadening the group’s functionality in sports activities and stay leisure manufacturing with the acquisition of Whisper Movies in February.

The acquisition brings to an finish the Channel four Indie Development Fund’s involvement in Eleven, which turned the primary drama manufacturing firm to profit from the fund again in 2014.

Based in 2006 by Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson, Eleven has picked up BAFTA and Broadcast Award nominations for packages together with E4’s “Glue” and Sky’s “The Enfield Haunting,” which starred Timothy Spall, Juliet Stevenson and Matthew Macfadyen.

Since its launch in January 2019, Laurie Nunn’s “Intercourse Schooling” has turn out to be a persistently high present for Netflix, producing greater than 40 million views in the primary month alone, in line with the streaming big. Having returned for a second season in January 2020, the present has now been recommissioned for a 3rd season, which can quickly enter manufacturing.

Eleven additionally has political thriller “White Stork” in the pipeline for Netflix, starring Tom Hiddleston as a charismatic younger political candidate who’s on the fast-track to changing into Prime Minister; and YA horror collection “Pink Rose” for the BBC, following a bunch of 16 year-olds who encounter a supernatural presence on social media.

Wayne Garvie, President, Worldwide Manufacturing, Sony Pictures Television, mentioned: “For a while, we’ve got watched on as Jamie and Joel constructed probably the most thrilling drama firms in the U.Okay. Their capacity to identify and develop new writing and appearing expertise and their eye for a singular and compelling thought make them an irresistible pairing.

“We’re thrilled they see Sony as their excellent associate to develop Eleven and I do know that our present manufacturing firms in the U.Okay. and past are thrilled that they will be part of our merry little household. Within the midst of the [COVID-19] disaster, this acquisition additionally demonstrates Sony’s underlying religion in the longer term success of British manufacturing and want to maintain on entertaining the world.”

“Becoming a member of Wayne, Richard and the remainder of Sony’s extraordinary workforce in the US and UK is a vastly thrilling step for us. We’re deeply pleased with the world-class slate of scripted reveals we’ve got in growth; and nobody in the world is healthier positioned than Sony to assist us convert it,” say Eleven’s Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson of the deal.

“Collectively, we’ve got absolute conviction that we are able to construct on the collection we’ve got in manufacturing (Intercourse Schooling, Pink Rose, White Stork), and realise our ambition to turn out to be a pre-eminent international drama producer.”