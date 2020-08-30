Sony Pictures Television Latin America Making Colombian Music Series

Sony Pictures Television Latin America is creating a brand new Colombian drama sequence impressed by widespread hip hop band ChocQuibTown that may look at racism in Latin America and what it means to be Afro-Latino.

Introduced Sunday throughout the American Black Movie Competition, sequence “Somos Los Prietos” (“We Are the Black Ones”) marks the primary cross-company collaboration – referred to internally as “One Sony” – between SPT’s worldwide manufacturing arm and Sony Music Latin, which counts the Latin Grammy Award-winning Afro-Colombian trio amongst its roster of artists.

Set in Condoto, a city on Colombia’s Pacific coast, “Somos Los Prietos” follows a gaggle of adolescent pals of Afro-Latin descent as they wrestle with the challenges of poverty and racism and search to keep away from the recruitment efforts of native armed commandos whereas making an attempt to kind a band and participate in a pageant organized by their favourite group, ChocQuibTown. Alongside the way in which they confront their household, pals, underhanded racism, violence and their very own fears to lastly outline their identification and discover their place on this planet.

Venezuelan author Karin Valecillos (“El Amparo,” “Luis Miguel: The Series”) is penning the present, which is impressed by ChocQuibTown’s personal music and trajectory.

The Colombian band has develop into internationally famend with its mix of city sounds and folklore from the Pacific coast that fuses hip-hop, funk, reggae, pop and components of digital music to supply elaborate beats.

“We’re thrilled to companion with Sony Music Latin and ChocQuibTown to develop this mission with the goal of shedding gentle on a taboo matter in Latin America: Racism,” mentioned Ana Bond, SVP and MD, worldwide manufacturing and US Hispanic, SPT. “Latin America’s music is astonishingly various, and a lot of it’s influenced by the historic Afro-roots within the area.

“ChocQuibTown’s Colombian Pacific style enters the spectrum of widespread music, and it’s some extent of pleasure for a inhabitants that has lengthy been relegated,” Bond famous. “It is necessary for us to have the ability to share this story with our various audiences, particularly because the dialogue of race and discrimination within the international panorama are entrance and heart.”

Alejandro Jiménez, VP A&R, Sony Music Latin-Iberia, added: “Variety is the most important benefit that Latino tradition has. Telling a narrative of inclusion and preventing racism with ChocQuibTown and Sony Pictures can be a milestone in our industries.”