Sony Pictures Television Sells ‘Alex Rider’ to Nearly 100 Territories – Variety

Sony Pictures Television has bought its upcoming “Alex Rider” teen spy sequence to practically 100 territories world wide.

Produced by SPT-backed Eleventh Hour Movies, the difference of Anthony Horowitz’s novels was the primary sequence commissioned by SPT’s worldwide manufacturing and distribution divisions on spec, greenlighting the mission independently to be distributed worldwide.

Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group) has picked up the sequence for his or her streaming service Viaplay in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Lionsgate-owned streamer Starzplay has licensed the present for broadcast in a number of territories throughout the Center East and North Africa, whereas MNET has acquired the sequence for Showmax throughout Sub-Saharan Africa together with South Africa.

The sequence has additionally been picked up by Moviestar Plus in Spain, Kinopoisk HD in Russia, and can air on Nova in Greece, and DSmart in Turkey. AXN will broadcast the sequence throughout a number of European territories, together with Portugal, Hungary, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Throughout Asia, patrons embody Sony Liv in India, Korea Telecom in South Korea, and U-Subsequent bringing the sequence to Japan. TVNZ are streaming the sequence in New Zealand. Final week, SPT revealed the sequence will air Amazon Prime Video within the U.Okay. from June 4.

Sony mentioned gross sales in additional territories together with the U.S., Spain, China and Australia can be introduced quickly. The studio has this week launched its digital screening showcase for international patrons, rather than a bodily occasion at L.A. Screenings, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The eight-part sequence stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, with Brenock O’Connor as his finest buddy Tom. The forged additionally contains Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure and Andrew Buchan.

The “Alex Rider” adaptation is penned by Man Burt, and begins with the second guide within the sequence, “Level Blanc,” revealed in 2001 within the U.Okay. and 2002 in North America.

Eve Gutierrez and Jill Inexperienced function government producers for the TV sequence for EHF, alongside Horowitz and Burt, and Andreas Prochaska, who additionally served as sequence director on a number of episodes.

Wayne Garvie, president of worldwide manufacturing for Sony Pictures Television, mentioned: “Once we began on this distinctive journey our intention was to create a premium drama, that paid justice to Anthony’s novels, with thrilling motion scenes, nerve shredding stress and nice performing. Eleventh Hour have delivered simply that.”

Keith LeGoy, president of worldwide distribution, mentioned: “It has been a improbable collaboration, and a strategic threat we have been assured to make with such well-liked IP we really believed would have broad, worldwide enchantment.”