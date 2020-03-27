Sony Pictures Television Takes L.A. Screenings Online

Sony Pictures Television will exchange their conventional L.A. Screenings with a digital and on-demand expertise in Might, the corporate introduced Friday.

Los Angeles is presently underneath shelter-in-place orders and motion will likely be restricted till Might, with the interval being prolonged if mandatory because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Titles featured on the screenings embrace comedy sequence “Woke” and grownup animated comedy “Crossing Swords,” each of which can premiere on Hulu. As well as, the screenings will showcase action-drama “Coyote,” starring Michael Chiklis, and horror drama “Chapelwaite,” starring Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody.

International sequence embrace comedy “Out of Her Thoughts,” starring Sara Pascoe; historic drama “The Angel of Hamburg”; and homicide thriller drama “Leonardo,” starring Aiden Turner because the artist and genius Leonardo da Vinci and and Freddie Highmore as Stefano Giraldi, a fictional Milanese police officer investigating Leonardo because the suspect in a homicide case.

“This will likely be a novel technique to showcase our upcoming tv and film slates,” mentioned Keith Le Goy, president of distribution and networks for Sony Pictures Television. “As we undergo these unprecedented instances, the worth of nice content material in offering pleasure, laughter and escape to folks all over the world has maybe by no means been higher. We – and our creators and expertise – are proud to current our superb content material to our world clients.”

Content material to be featured within the screenings embrace trailers and full-length episodes, in addition to details about the sequence from govt producers.

Along with the digital screenings, there will likely be localized actions in some markets, particulars of which will likely be revealed later.