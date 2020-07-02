Sony Pictures TV Co-President Chris Parnell Exits for Role at Apple – Variety

Chris Parnell is leaving Sony Pictures Tv Studios, the place he most lately served as co-president alongside Jason Clodfelter.

Parnell will be a part of Apple TV Plus in a senior programming function on the home growth staff, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted growth and present programming. In his new function, Parnell will assist drive growth for Apple’s slate of unique sequence.

Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Tv Studios, introduced Parnell’s departure in an inner memo to the employees on Wednesday.

“I wish to personally thank Chris for the contributions he’s made to the studio through the years,” Frost wrote. “He has been an innovator and champion of daring new concepts, dedicated to discovering and shining the highlight on recent voices and has by no means shied away from tales that pushed the boundaries.”

Parnell has been with Sony for 16 years and was elevated to co-president slightly below three years in the past. In that point, he has labored on high-profile sequence throughout broadcast, cable, and streaming. These embrace “Outlander,” “The Blacklist,” “The Boys,” and “Preacher.” He additionally labored on the Apple historic fiction drama “For All Mankind,” which has already been renewed for a second season.

The transfer reunites Parnell with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the present heads of Apple’s streaming efforts and the previous presidents of Sony Pictures Tv.

Good Morning,

I’m writing to share some vital information about our management staff at Sony Pictures Tv.

Co-President of SPT Studios, Chris Parnell, will probably be leaving the corporate later this month to tackle a artistic function at Apple TV. Chris has been an incredible companion, chief, collaborator and pal throughout his greater than 16-year tenure at the studio. He will probably be drastically missed. Now we have a number of tasks with Apple and we stay up for working with him carefully in his new capability.

I wish to personally thank Chris for the contributions he’s made to the studio through the years. He has been an innovator and champion of daring new concepts, dedicated to discovering and shining the highlight on recent voices and has by no means shied away from tales that pushed the boundaries. Over the course of his time at SPT he’s been instrumental in creating a number of the studio’s most prolific and iconic sequence similar to Outlander, The Blacklist, Preacher, Breaking Unhealthy and The Boys.

Following Chris’ departure, Jason Clodfelter will proceed in his function, serving as co-President, SPT Studios. He’ll oversee the studio’s U.S. drama and comedy growth, U.S. scripted and present programming, films and miniseries, expertise and casting, in addition to TriStar Tv, Affirm Tv and Gemstone Studios. SPT Studios unscripted enterprise and our bodily manufacturing unit will now report back to me.

Please be a part of me in wishing Chris continued success as he embarks on the subsequent chapter in his profession. You probably have any questions, please attain out to me or your respective P&O companions.

Jeff

Deadline first reported Parnell’s exit.