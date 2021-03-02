Sony PlayStation Store Will End Film, TV VOD Purchases and Rentals

Sony’s PlayStation group is falling by the wayside on its digital film and TV transactional VOD enterprise.

As of Aug. 31, 2021, the PlayStation Store will cease providing film and TV present purchases and leases. Sony stated it’s exiting the transactional VOD enterprise — after greater than a decade — as a result of it sees extra PlayStation customers adopting free and subscription streaming-video providers.

“At SIE, we try to supply the very best leisure expertise for PlayStation followers, and meaning evolving our choices as buyer wants change,” Vanessa Lee, Sony Interactive Leisure’s head of video enterprise, wrote in a weblog publish Tuesday. “We’ve seen large progress from PlayStation followers utilizing subscription-based and ad-based leisure streaming providers on our consoles.”

Sony is shutting down its digital video retailer after double-digit progress within the sector in 2020 amid the pandemic. Within the U.S. final yr, digital sell-through gross sales rose 16% to $3 billion and VOD leases had been up 18%, to $2.3 billion, in line with commerce group DEG: The Digital Leisure Group.

However it’s a crowded area, with rivals together with Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Video, Comcast-owned Fandango and Vudu, Google Play and Roku. Sony evidently concluded that incremental TVOD income generated through the PlayStation Store wouldn’t be well worth the ongoing funding required to maintain it going.

After PlayStation Store stops promoting and renting VOD titles, clients will nonetheless have the ability to entry film and TV content material they bought by PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on PS4 and PS5 consoles and cell units.

Sony’s exit from the transactional VOD enterprise comes after the corporate shuttered its digital pay-TV service, PlayStation Vue, in January 2020, citing “costly content material and community offers.”

Sony first launched video leases and gross sales within the PlayStation Store in July 2008, having inked distribution pacts with main studios.