Sony premiered the first trailer for Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales for PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony ended the week with the first trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC, the video game of the arachnid superhero that was released during the transition from the eighth to the ninth generation consoles. While the title enjoyed relative success during its 2020 release, its move to PC will be a great way to give it a little more air and find more fans in the franchise.

The official port was handled by the developer Nixxes, a company specialized in porting console video games to the necessary specifications to run on PC. The company was acquired by PlayStation in July of last year and has worked under the umbrella of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in projects like Marvel’s Avengers y Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered among others.

The trailer for this new version shows a glimpse of the story proposed by the chapter of Miles Morales, who during the first game confesses to Peter Parker that he was bitten by one of Oscorp’s genetically modified spiders. The teenager thus becomes a second Spider-Man, who will navigate New York City during the Christmas season while covering the streets waiting for Peter Parker to return from a mysterious mission.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC Version) will be available in digital stores Steam y Epic Games Store in 2023. Although a definitive date has not yet been set, those who wish to add it to their wish list will already be able to do so from their favorite PC platform.

