Sony President Confirms Spider-Man 4 Is On The Way

The president of Sony has announced something that many already expected, but at least now it’s official: Peter Parker will return with Spider-Man 4.

The medium The Hollywood Reporter has interviewed Tom Rothman, the president of Sony, where he has been asked if there will be a fourth installment with the return of Peter Parker. Rothman has responded to this positively, but has not elaborated further than that we will have to wait to see some of the movie: “Of course. […] When you can expect it, I don’t know. Do not serve wine before its time.”

What is clear is that, at least for the moment, we will once again be able to count on the interpretation of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, something that was confirmed before the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the big screen. Spider-Man: No Way Home left us with a most groundbreaking ending, What other adventures await our dear friend and neighbor Spider-Man?

The only thing we hope for, apart from a new movie to match, is that Spider-Man 4 is capable of breaking all the records set by Tom Holland’s third installment, which he achieved raise over $1 billion all over the world.

Right now, all the attention is focused on Miles Morales and all the Spider-Man who accompany him, which are not few. Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse will be released in theaters worldwide on June 2, 2023. If you want to know all the Spider-Mans that appear in the latest trailer for the movie, don’t miss our post with all the details.

We know that the wait for Spider-Man 4 is going to be very long, so we encourage you to read our theories for the next movie (be careful because it contains spoilers) and take a look at our review of the third installment of Tom Holland as Spider-Man.