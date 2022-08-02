Sony pronounces on the agreement between Activision and Microsoft: “Call of Duty influences when buying consoles”

The company has responded to the Brazilian commission, which is investigating the acquisition to approve it.

Although the months go by, this year’s bombshell is still the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft in an operation closed in a few $68.7 billion which, if it ends up being approved, will bring assets as important as the Call of Duty saga to be under the control of Xbox.

In relation to this we have official statements from Sony after a consultation that the Brazilian regulatory commission has made in order to approve the agreement. The organism is found investigating the Microsoft acquisition and, to assess how it affects competition, it has consulted various industry players.

Call of Duty no tiene rivalSonyIn the case of Sony, Xbox’s direct competition in terms of rivalry between consoles and services, the response gathered by VGC indicates that Call of Duty is so important that it influences the purchase choice of userswhich hurts PlayStation by being a “triple-A blockbuster that has no rival”.

“The brand has teamed up with powerhouses like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. Call of Duty is so popular that it influences gamers’ choice of console, and its community is so entrenched that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, couldn’t compete with him“, they say from Sony.

No similar product could compete with CODSonyThe company is aware that Call of Duty plays a major role in the Microsoft purchase operation and wants to insist that being in control of the shooter franchise can’t be compared to anything. “Each annual installment of Call of Duty takes three to five years to develop. Since Activision releases one game per year, that equates to an annual investment of hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“Approximately 1,200 people work on each version and another 1,500 are involved in publishing and distribution,” they explain. “Therefore, only Call of Duty has more developers than most of video game companies in all their projects, including triple A studios”.

“No other developer can put the same level of resources and experience into game development. Even if they could, Call of Duty is so well established that no rival, no matter how relevant, can catch up,” they continue. “Players are unlikely to switch to other games alternatives, because they would lose that familiarity, those skills and even the friends they made playing.

Despite everything Sony is alleging, you have to remember that Microsoft has stated that Call of Duty would still be coming to PlayStation, which will likely help them get the deal off the ground. approval of the different regulatory bodies. Not only is Brazil investigating, but we recently learned that the UK will act if they conclude that the agreement harms consumers.

