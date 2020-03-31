Sony pushes back release of Morbius, Ghostbusters sequel and more

Sony Footage has delayed a number of main blockbusters as half of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Selection reviews that three initiatives initially scheduled for release this summer season have now been pushed back to 2021, these being Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, supernatural journey Ghostbusters: Afterlife and household comedy Peter Rabbit 2.

The information comes shortly after England’s deputy chief medical officer urged it might be six months till life within the UK returns to regular.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway sees James Corden reprising his position because the title character and will now see release on 15th January 2021, a delay of 4 months from its beforehand held August date.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will observe quickly after, shifting from 10th July 2020 to a brand new slot on fifth March 2021. The movie is directed by Jason Reitman (Juno) and is about in the identical continuity as the unique two movies, ignoring the occasions of the 2016 reboot starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

To accommodate for this schedule change, a movie adaptation of the Uncharted online game starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Residence) will probably be moved from fifth March 2021 to eighth October 2021. The film is but to start out capturing.

Lastly, Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, starring Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) within the title position, has been delayed by round eight months from 31st July 2020 to 19th March 2021.

The movie tells the origins of a critically ailing scientist whose radical makes an attempt to treatment his personal blood illness find yourself turning him right into a vampire. Morbius is a personality from Marvel Comics and the movie seems to have some hyperlink to occasions occurring within the MCU.

Dozens of movies and tv exhibits have encountered critical delays because of the coronavirus, though some have had their release dates introduced ahead to maintain individuals entertained whereas at dwelling.