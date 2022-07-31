Sony refuses to talk about the possible PS5 price increase after raising the cost of other products

The company comments that “at this time, there is nothing specific I can share about pricing.”

PlayStation has updated us regarding its commercial performance with bad news, as the Japanese company has confirmed a drop in revenue during the last quarter. This is complemented by a component crisis which especially affects the manufacture of consoles such as PS5which is seen as a shortage that we will continue to see throughout 2022.

There is nothing specific I can share about pricesHiroki TotokiSony has been adapting to the situation raising the price of various products in Japansuch as cameras, Blu-ray players, or headphones. And, taking advantage of the recent question and answer session with investors, someone asked the directors of the company about the possibility of raise the price of ps5whose standard version remains at 499.99 euros and the Digital Edition costs 399.99 euros.

“On the possible price increase of PS5, right now there is nothing specific i can share about pricing“, responds Hiroki Totoki, CFO of Sony (via VGC). Beyond this, various analysts project higher costs for the coming months due to problems such as the war in Ukraine, which is interrupting the supply chain, or the increasingly high prices of energy and electricity.

At the moment, it is clear that PlayStation has its sights set on the second half of 2022, as it is preparing the release of The Last of Us: Part 1 in September and God of War: Ragnarok in November. In another order of things, it is also worth noting that Meta Quest 2 has also increased its price at the beginning of the week, although the manufacturers consider that this decision will help them to continue investigating the technology of the virtual reality.

