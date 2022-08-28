Sony reveals statistics that make it clear that gamers in the US and Japan play differently

By means of the new information of the habits of the players, interesting conclusions can be drawn.

Las cultural differences in the world are also noticeable in the video game industry. Certain statistics can reveal clear differences between the way people play from one country or another. This time it has been discovered that the players of USA and Japan play in quite different ways throughout the year.

In the US they play a lot of games, but they don’t get trophies; In Japan it’s the other way around.As revealed by the Gameluster medium, today is the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference and Sony has shown a presentation on the player habits by region. The slides are in Japanese, but the Twitter user Genki_JPN has been in charge of translating them into text.

In short, PS4 and PS5 users in EU are the ones more games play throughout the year (10.7), but they are the ones that less trophies are achieved. However, in Japan it’s the other way around, they play 6 games a year on average, but they are the most complete in this sense. It is also revealed that players from Asia and Europe earn the most platinum trophies.

In addition, it has also been pointed out that users of Europe and Japan are more likely to buy physically the games compared to the other regions. It is true that digital purchases have reigned for some years now. In any case, a study reflects the evolution of the market in this area of ​​digital and physical games.

