Sony San Diego’s new team is working on existing franchises

The new study of Sony in San Diego, he is working to “expand existing franchises,” according to a former manager’s LinkedIn page.

Michael Mumbauer has worked in the management of PlayStation until he left his position in November 2020. In a section of his profile in which he details his work with the new San Diego team, Mumbauer has written “his latest success is having built a new team to develop a triple-A action adventure for PlayStation. Located in San Diego and using proprietary technology. The team aims to expand existing franchises and create new stories for the new generation of gamers. “

As for which franchises it would be, there are rumors that PlayStation has already been working again with Naughty Dog to continue the saga Uncharted. There is nothing official about it, but the option would be quite interesting, since no one would refuse to see a first Uncharted on PS5, whatever its content or setting.